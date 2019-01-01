Bananas Foster Bubble Bread

The other day, I was talking to a friend about favorite childhood desserts and I mentioned bubble bread. He didn't know what I was talking about and I wondered if it was a regionalism or if it was one of the many treats I enjoyed as a kid that tended to end up in the homes of thrifty parents. Whether they were struggling to make ends meet or trying to save all the extra pennies for an upcoming project, little balls of dough rolled in a sugary mix and baked with the makings of a gooey sauce made for an inexpensive dessert that would never bring about complaints from the peanut gallery!

This bananas foster-inspired version involves a rum-laced caramel sauce and, of course, bananas. Using a can of biscuits means not having to thaw frozen dough or make your own from scratch, but you could do either of those instead. I like this version because it's quick and easy and that's a big part of the appeal. Hmm. Pun not intended, but I am a bit proud of it anyway!

Get a very rich, creamy vanilla ice cream for this one. You want it to melt a little and puddle around the caramel, pastry, and fruit. I mean, you're already digging into a spiked caramel sauce. Now is not the time for low calorie thoughts. Just dig in and enjoy!