Twice Baked Breakfast Potatoes

If you've been to a steakhouse, you've seen twice baked potatoes ... on the menu, wandering by your table on the server's tray, or on your very own plate. The concept is simple: bake a potato, open it up and fill it with goodies, and bake it again. The result is a melty package of goodness. That's what we're doing this time around -- with a breakfast theme!

Now while these are amazing for breakfast or brunch, they also are a fun breakfast for dinner option and get special-requested by my daughter regularly. Sometimes they have ham in them. Other times it's bacon and still other times we opt for sausage or garden fare. The idea is that they are tweakable and I highly recommend you do just that. Do us a favor and post your ideas for variations below!

If you are not a scrambled egg fan, try cracking a raw egg into each potato and baking it for 10-15 minutes to get the desired consistency for you and yours. I've been known to make several potatoes and pull one out each day and make a single serving too. This is particularly helpful when you have a stretch of chilly weather on hand and hot breakfasts are the order of the day.

Serve these alongside fresh fruit, toast, muffins, and any number of other breakfast favorites. If you pop them back into a slow cooker on the WARM setting, you could even have them on a brunch buffet table. Enjoy!