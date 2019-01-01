Sheet Pan Sausage & Potato Bake
When it comes to getting dinner on the table in simple fashion, sheet pan meals are where it's at. Put ingredients on said pan, bake said pan, serve it, and dinner's done. Sure, you can opt to serve sides and such as well, but the beauty of the concept is that dinner can simply be what's on that pan.
This twist on sausage, peppers, and potatoes does a great job of giving you a little bit of everything for dinner. My only suggestion for serving is make sure there are a few kinds of mustard on the table because this is a meal that lends itself well to a bit of dipping. I opted to add squash and green beans to the mix because I had them on hand. You could skip them or use onions and cabbage instead … or pick something different that lends itself well to a bit of roasting.
So my basic recommendation is: make this, have 2-4 kinds of mustard on the table when you serve it, and pour your favorite chilled beer to wash it all down. It's nearly an Octoberfest meal in early spring!
Sheet Pan Sausage & Potato Bake
- 4-6 red potatoes
- 1 small acorn squash
- 5-7 mini sweet peppers
- 8 oz. green beans
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
- Salt & pepper, to taste
- 1 lb. smoked sausage ring
- 4 oz. blue cheese
- 1 avocado
Preheat the oven to 400° F.
Cut the potatoes - skin on - into bite-sized pieces. Slice the squash into thin strips — remove the seeds and stem. Slice the mini peppers in half — remove any excessive seeds. Trim the green beans. Toss all of them together with the olive oil, salt, and pepper. Spread evenly on a large sheet pan. I used the bottom of my broiler pan. Nestle the smoked sausage ring into the center of the pan and bake for 35-40 minutes or until the vegetables are tender and the sausage is hot and sizzling.
Remove the sheet pan from the oven and sprinkle the top with the blue cheese. Allow the pan to cool while you slice the avocado into thin strips. Add the avocado to the top of the pan and allow it to warm slightly as the rest of the pan cools. Slice the smoked sausage into chunks and serve immediately.
- Yields: 4-6 servings
- Preparation Time: 40 minutes
