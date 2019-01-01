Sheet Pan Sausage & Potato Bake

When it comes to getting dinner on the table in simple fashion, sheet pan meals are where it's at. Put ingredients on said pan, bake said pan, serve it, and dinner's done. Sure, you can opt to serve sides and such as well, but the beauty of the concept is that dinner can simply be what's on that pan.

This twist on sausage, peppers, and potatoes does a great job of giving you a little bit of everything for dinner. My only suggestion for serving is make sure there are a few kinds of mustard on the table because this is a meal that lends itself well to a bit of dipping. I opted to add squash and green beans to the mix because I had them on hand. You could skip them or use onions and cabbage instead … or pick something different that lends itself well to a bit of roasting.

So my basic recommendation is: make this, have 2-4 kinds of mustard on the table when you serve it, and pour your favorite chilled beer to wash it all down. It's nearly an Octoberfest meal in early spring!