I inevitably begin the fall and winter seasons with an abundance of good storing onions. It's rare that I need to purchase more until March or even April, given a generous CSA share at the end of the season, along with my own garden and friends and family sharing the bounty of theirs as well. And when I have lots and lots of onions and winter's handing some of the worst weather of the season, it's time to make French onion soup.

Now, beware recipes that imply you can build up the glorious base of this soup - perfectly caramelized onions - in under an hour. I've even seen recipes that suggest you can do so in 20 minutes. Now, you can give some onions a bit of color in that time, but to make a softened, sweet, golden mass of onions, you need butter, low heat, and patience. They should barely look like onions by the time you're done with them. The batch pictured below is only about halfway there … stop rushing things.

I like making my soup with chicken or turkey stock. Therefore, what I'm making is technically golden French onion soup. If you want something beefier, substitute about half of the stock with beef broth and continue with the rest of the recipe as outlined below.

You can use full slices of bread for this soup, but I think the croutons are prettier and make eating the soup much easier. I opted for a whole grain sour dough loaf that sported a delightfully seedy crust. Choose good bread and good cheese. You've spent a fair bit of time making this beautiful soup - crown it well!