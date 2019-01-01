I like to warm up each morning after walking our sweet corgi with a cup of coffee and a warm muffin. Now, that doesn't mean I bake a single muffin each morning! Instead, I make several batches of different kinds of muffins and freeze them. Then, after getting back from our walk, I'll pop a single muffin into the microwave for a bit and — presto! — I have a warm muffin to enjoy with my coffee. It's a great routine and one I actually look forward to reestablishing after the holidays, especially when I have Pumpkin-Cream Cheese Muffins on hand!

These rather decadent muffins are a lovely way to ease back into routines while still acknowledging that, after a month or more of cooking, baking, and eating, we might be a little spoiled and a spiffy muffin might be a nice way to back away from the three-course holiday brunches without making it feel like punishment. Besides, the cold winter months are hardly over and these muffins are packed with the flavors of the season.

If you happen to have it, I highly recommend using butternut squash puree instead of pumpkin puree. I like the flavor better and the color actually offers a brighter hue to the finished muffin. And who wouldn't welcome a bit more brightness in the cold of winter?