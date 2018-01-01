A Nod to Nog

Seasoned Greetings! During this time between Christmas and New Year's, my family gets a lot of time together. My husband and I tend to take a fair bit of vacation and our daughter is off school until the second week in January! That means a lot of time to enjoy each other's company, tackle new books that were tucked under the tree, attempts to learn new board games while the fire crackles in the fireplace, snowy walks with the dog, snowmen popping up around the yard, and festive food finding its way to our table morning, noon and night. And among our favorites, eggnog gets a special seat at the table. So in the spirit of the season, let's take a walk through Memory Lane and see what Seasoned Cooking has been doing with eggnog through the years.

Of course, morning favorites do lend themselves to using eggnog as a special holiday ingredient. Whether you are opting for something rich and hearty, like oatmeal, or light and fluffy, like waffles, eggnog makes a natural choice for lending a bit of festivity to breakfast. Heck, sometimes I just use it in place of cream and sugar in my coffee or whip up a cup of cocoa with it for some extra decadence. If you're looking to do a little cooking or baking, consider:

Another place eggnog is a natural ingredient is in baking and dessert recipes. After all, cream and eggs and rich baking spices are all at home in your favorite treats and eggnog. Get ready to add a few new favorites to your list with sweet treats like:

Now, I tend to buy my eggnog from the market, but there are those looking for the challenge of making your own. For those of you wanting to give it a whirl, we have both regular and vegan versions for you to try:

So whether you are pouring some in a cup to enjoy with some of those Christmas cookies or getting ready to make waffles or pie, don't forget the eggnog and remember to embrace it in the kitchen and at the table while it's still in season. Raise that cup of joy!