Sheet Pan Turkey Sliders

Usually, the day after Thanksgiving tends to be a low key endeavor. I often have pie for breakfast and leftovers are the foundation of meals. However, I do tend to tweak the leftover thing a bit so I'm not just having what I had yesterday, although sometimes that one wins out too. If you are looking for a quick and easy recipe that takes advantage of things like leftover turkey and warm and serve buns, I've got something perfect for you:

Sliders made simple with Thanksgiving leftovers and a sheet pan! Make them and serve them alongside leftover salads, warmed roasted vegetables, a bag of chips, a bowl of apples … you get the picture. The day after Thanksgiving is about keeping it simple and recovering from the hustle, bustle, and maybe bad choices made the day before. Can anyone say where's the antacid?

If you don't have leftover turkey, well done on perfect planning! Also, deli sliced turkey (or any other lunchmeat) can easily be used. An easy recipe like this is just what we all need to get us through the post-holiday recovery. In fact, I often make sure I have an extra package or two of Hawaiian rolls just for this purpose. It's not quite an eat cold turkey over the sink solution, but it gives fussy food a break while you contemplate how to use all those leftover mashed potatoes and cranberry sauce! Enjoy.