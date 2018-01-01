Autumn Beef and Vegetable Lo Mein

Whew. Now that we've had the weekend to recover and regroup, it already feels like it's time to tackle the challenges of more holiday entertaining and gift-giving from the kitchen. But wait. It's still November. Doesn't that mean we can take at least a little break? You know what — yeah. Let's take advantage of this unusual little week of November between Thanksgiving and the start of December and enjoy a couple quick and simple recipes before starting in on the big events of December. Let's start with a takeout favorite that can be made in less time than it takes to go out and pick up.

Lo Mein is particularly fun because it's just a typical stir-fry swimming with noodles instead of rice. That means the simplicity of stir-fry helps you accomplish dinner in about 20 minutes. And pasta cooks as fast or even faster than rice so it's basically the same formula.

I like using tenderized round steak because it's inexpensive and thin strips rubbed with garlic and ginger yields a meaty base that is perfect for a fast-cooking dish like this. I paired it with three of my favorite vegetables still available fresh in most parts of the US, but you can pick and choose according to your tastes and what you have on hand. Everything from sweet potatoes to green beans will work in this versatile lo mein.

There are times to make a stir-fry sauce from scratch. This is not one of them. Take it easy and grab a bottle of your favorite Asian sauce to finish this dish. I suggest teriyaki because it is flavorful, but unassuming. You could opt for something spicier or even favor a sweeter sauce. Pick what works for you and then grab a bowl, your chopsticks, and enjoy dinner made and on the table in under a half hour!