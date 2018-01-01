Instant Pot Potato Leek Soup
Soup cravings really start to kick in this time of the year, but life has a tendency to keep most of us pretty busy from now until well after the holidays. But before you reach for an envelope of powdered soup mix, consider using the tools at your disposal. If you have an Instant Pot, that means you have some pretty substantial cooking moxy at your fingertips.
And don't worry if you don't. This post is about making Potato Leek Soup with the Instant Pot, but you can find recipes throughout the Seasoned Cooking archives for versions that don't. Enjoy a classic version that just requires a pot and your stove. If you have a slow cooker, there's a fun recipe for you too. There are even recipes inspired by Ireland and baked potatoes.
But if you are the proud owner of an Instant Pot, you can have this rich, creamy soup on your table in a bit over a half hour and most of that time will be spent letting this kitchen powertool do the work for you. If you're like me, you might be inspired to use that time tossing together and toasting some homemade croutons in your oven. Comfort food has a new friend in the Instant Pot!
While I like serving this soup with delightfully seasoned crunchy croutons, you can also sprinkle grated cheese, bacon, and/or sour cream over the top as well. While you can look for ways to lighten this soup, I find I only make it about once a soup season, so I really prefer to use butter and cream in it and just sit down to enjoy some traditional comfort food as the season's telltale wind and chill swirl around my part of the world.
Instant Pot Potato Leek Soup
- 2 T. olive oil
- 3 T. butter
- 5-6 c. chopped leeks
- 2 cloves garlic, minced
- 5 c. chicken or vegetable broth
- 1 lb. peeled potatoes, cubed
- ¾ c. heavy cream
- Salt & pepper, to taste
Press the Sauté button on your Instant Pot. Add the olive oil and butter to the pot.
Once the butter has melted, add the leeks and stir. Sauté until the leeks are soft, stirring occasionally. Add the garlic and cook until fragrant, stirring frequently.
Stir in the broth. Add the cubed potatoes. Stir. Put the lid on the pot and set the steam release knob to the Sealing position. Press the Manual button, and the + or - button to set it for 7 minutes.
When the cooking cycle has ended, let the pot naturally release the pressure for 15 minutes. Then manually release any remaining steam. When the pin in the lid drops, open it and stir the soup. Then use an immersion blender to puree it.
Stir in the heavy cream. Taste and season with the salt and pepper to suit your tastes. Serve with toasted croutons or crusty bread.
- Yields: 4-6 servings
- Preparation Time: 40 minutes
