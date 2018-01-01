Instant Pot Potato Leek Soup

Soup cravings really start to kick in this time of the year, but life has a tendency to keep most of us pretty busy from now until well after the holidays. But before you reach for an envelope of powdered soup mix, consider using the tools at your disposal. If you have an Instant Pot, that means you have some pretty substantial cooking moxy at your fingertips.

And don't worry if you don't. This post is about making Potato Leek Soup with the Instant Pot, but you can find recipes throughout the Seasoned Cooking archives for versions that don't. Enjoy a classic version that just requires a pot and your stove. If you have a slow cooker, there's a fun recipe for you too. There are even recipes inspired by Ireland and baked potatoes.

But if you are the proud owner of an Instant Pot, you can have this rich, creamy soup on your table in a bit over a half hour and most of that time will be spent letting this kitchen powertool do the work for you. If you're like me, you might be inspired to use that time tossing together and toasting some homemade croutons in your oven. Comfort food has a new friend in the Instant Pot!

While I like serving this soup with delightfully seasoned crunchy croutons, you can also sprinkle grated cheese, bacon, and/or sour cream over the top as well. While you can look for ways to lighten this soup, I find I only make it about once a soup season, so I really prefer to use butter and cream in it and just sit down to enjoy some traditional comfort food as the season's telltale wind and chill swirl around my part of the world.