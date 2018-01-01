No Churn Ice Cream Two Ways

As we head into Labor Day weekend and the unofficial end to summer, it seems only right to bid it farewell before we turn our focus to back to school, raking leaves, and carving pumpkins. And what better way is there to celebrate all that is summer than making our own homemade ice cream?

Before you rush to say you don't have an ice cream machine, let me say you don't need it. All you need are a handful of simple ingredients, a stand mixer (or mixing bowl and enough stamina to whip cream by hand), and a metal pan (though plastic or glass will also work — just take longer to freeze). And did I mention it takes literally a few minutes to assemble?

For this Cherry Waffle Explosion variety, the hardest part is waiting several hours for it to set. But don't worry - it's well worth the wait. Packed with sweet cherries and pieces of waffle cone swimming in a creamy vanilla base, this combination will have you dreaming of your favorite decadent breakfast treats.

When it comes time to serve, let the ice cream in the metal pan rest on the counter for a few minutes before scooping. It will make things a lot easier. Then, dig in, because this creamy delight will not stay frozen long!

Cherry Waffle Explosion No Churn Ice Cream 2 cups heavy cream (1 pint)

2 tablespoons vanilla

1 (14 oz.) can sweet condensed milk

½ (21 oz.)can

½ cup crushed waffle cone pieces In a stand mixer, whip heavy cream and vanilla together for a few minutes until stiff peaks form. Add the sweetened condensed milk and whisk until combined. Spoon the ice cream base mixture into a metal pan. Once all of the ice cream base is in the pan, drop dollops of the cherry pie filling evenly across it and sprinkle about half the waffle cone pieces over the top. Take a knife and run it through the pan in a figure 8 a few times to swirl the cherries and waffle cone pieces into the ice cream evenly. Sprinkle the top with the rest of the waffle cone pieces. Freeze for several hours or overnight until fully frozen, covering the top with aluminum foil. Yields: 12 servings

12 servings Preparation Time: 10 minutes, plus several hours of freezing

Cherries are great and all, but my daughter's favorite variety of this no churn base is inspired by unicorns! Sporting the multicolor look that's starred in everything from coffee shop blender drinks to slime, it's time to make ice cream sparkle!

The base of this ice cream is the same as the first, but this time you need to split it into four bowls and add neon food coloring. You can use standard colors too, but my daughter assures me that the neon food coloring is vital for true unicorn coloring. I guess she's the expert!

Again, I am not sure that rainbow sprinkles are required, but my young expert informs me that unicorn ice cream without them is just sad. And who wants sadness with their ice cream? I've also been told that the brighter the sprinkles, the better. Use this knowledge wisely.

Also, while eating unicorn ice cream with a stuffed unicorn is not required, it is recommended. Many thanks to Marshmallow for joining us in this ice cream making adventure! May your summer's end be just as festive and simple as these frozen treats!