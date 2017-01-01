When I think about autumn, I think about the glorious colors on the trees and the leaves as they fall. I also think about the promise of snow probably sooner than I'm ready, but teasing in a way that doesn't linger until later. I think about the textures of my favorite fall foods: crunchy apples, tender roasted beets, juicy grapes. I think about how to make sure my daughter eats something that's not full of high fructose corn syrup and little else on Halloween. For me, the key is a fun, light dinner before the trick or treating begins. And the salad below is perfect - it's both a bit of a trick and definitely a treat.

This salad is packed with a lot of sweetness, but the kind nature provides so you can relax and enjoy it alongside your kids and know it won't just be candy filling their bellies this day. Fruit, veggies, nuts, and creamy cheese will give them the energy they'll need to trek out across the neighborhood, figuring out which house is giving out the good stuff and if another group of friends is going door to door up the block.

The thing I love about it is most is that it's a nice quick dinner that can be assembled in minutes if you make sure you have your fruits and vegetables prepped in advance. Then toss everything together, dish it out, eat it up, dress your goblins, and you're on your way. Happy Halloween!