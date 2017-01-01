Two-Stepping Again

I've spent a bit of time this summer singing the praises of two-step cooking when it comes time to grill. Everything from pork roasts to chicken has gotten a chance to dance this way. While the details of what goes on is targeted to what kind of item is going on the grill, the gist involves getting some of the cooking out of the way in advance in a way that helps your final product stay moist on the grill without sacrificing that fantastic smokey flavor grills can offer.

The procedure used for turkey involves a fairly traditional (except I always roast them breast side down to keep them from drying out) short oven roast that leaves it shy of completely cooked but most of the way there. Then you get to splitting your bird nearly in half a bit like spatchcocking, but it is completed after the partial roasting, sets the break line between the breast meat, and involves no removal of any bones. However, like spatchcocking, this method gives you more surface area to work with and promises a shorter cook time.

You can split the cooking into two days if you'd like. Provided you have the refrigerator space, simply refrigerate your turkey after you've completed the first partial roast of the bird (let it cool enough first or you'll crack your refrigerator shelves, make the poor appliance work too hard, or not give yourself and your family enough time to drool over the aroma of roasted bird). Then do the spatchcock-esque trick before it's time to put the bird on the grill!

The other clever technique used in grilling a turkey like this is reusing the roasting rack, but adding a layer of foil and more juicy onions to help keep the bird moist while grilling and to soften and caramelize along the way. Make sure you serve your bird with the amazing onions. They are amazing. You can also dab a little miso butter on the top of the bird to help with extra flavor. I did that and then made turkey stock out of the carcass in my Instant Pot and it was the best stock I've made to date. So yeah, turkeys aren't just for Thanksgiving!