Spring on a Plate

Right after Memorial Day, it's easy to think summer's already here. But while our recent holiday weekend might mark the unofficial start to summer, we're not really there until about a month from now. And why are we in such a rush? Spring is a gorgeous time of the year and the food is downright fresh and fabulous. So let's embrace it while we have the chance.

I suggest putting together fresh food that doesn't take a lot of time to prepare. After all, one of the nicest things about this time of the year is the opportunities it affords to spend time outside without either freezing or melting. Put together a glorious one-pan dinner and then put in a little time gardening or just kicking back in a hammock. Before you know it, we'll be spending at least part of our time hiding out in air conditioning.

A couple of words about ramps: 1) If you have access to them, please use them in this recipe. They are this glorious combination of spring onion and green garlic with a little leek tossed in. That complex flavor is perfect when paired with salmon and mushrooms. 2) If you do not have access to ramps, you can substitute green garlic or scallions or garlic scapes. Fresh, onion-esque produce is what we're looking for here. And the fresher, the better of course.

Now, this really is a one-dish meal. Just pour a beverage and you're off to the races. You've invested less than a half hour and have a beautiful dinner to show for it as well as extra miso butter for other uses. I love adding a bit of it to my favorite steaks or drizzling some over grilled vegetables. Really, any dish you are looking to add a complex layer of rich, savory flavor to to will thank you for using miso butter!