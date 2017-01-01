The Picnic Roast Two-Step

Every once in a while, I have the opportunity to pick up a picnic roast for under a buck a pound. Whenever I do, I jump on it and get as big a roast as my wallet, freezer, and slow cooker will accommodate. Why? If I can fit it in my slow cooker, I can finish it on my grill and that simple do si do means I can have gloriously tender pulled pork without sacrificing the smokey flavor and delightful crisp bits that emerge from the grill. It just takes a little planning.

First, let's talk a little about meat. Pork can be a little challenging to shop for since it can be labeled many ways in different (or even the same) areas. What I refer to here as a picnic pork roast is also referred to as pork shoulder, shoulder arm picnic, picnic shoulder, and fresh picnic roasts. They are all the same thing. If you find yourself feeling lost about cuts of pork, please refer to one of my favorite guides to pork cuts. Because this cut of pork is high in fat and connective tissue, a long, slow cooking process is necessary to soften that connective tissue and the fat in the roast keeps things moist and flavorful. Dollar for dollar, it's the best way to get amazing flavor without draining your wallet. The giant roast I made recently fed over a dozen people and there were leftovers for days!

The biggest issue with this two-step cooking process is moving a mostly-cooked roast that's, let's face it, heavy. I like using the meat rack because it makes moving it on and off the grill simple and I just let guests pull tender strips of meat from the roast while it just sits on the rack. Also, this stuff is amazing, but also messy. I solve this problem by taking a cue from the name and eating it outdoors! I slice the peppers I've grilled alongside the roast, put out a selection of salsas, and something starchy to have the meat with — everything from taters to tortillas to rice works.

This method gives you perfect smokey grilled pork every time and lets you enjoy warm weather with friends and family alike. So keep your eyes peeled for this affordable cut of pork and get ready to fire up the grill … after you've given it a start in the slow cooker. With amazing food this easy just a couple steps away, you'll want to make sure you get more than one roast because summer's begging for this to happen again and again!