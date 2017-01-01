Garden Glory

Roasting is best left for cool weather cooking and I mostly stick to that edict. My exception is baby vegetables. When the garden starts handing sweet, tender baby vegetables my way, I can't help but fire up the oven for a quick roasting. After all, they roast very quickly and end up tender and sweet … nearly candy. And when you have miso butter in the fridge — you do have miso butter in the fridge, right? — you can have an amazing side dish for your favorite summer main course in minutes!

Now, I have my own favorites when it comes to root vegetables and they are highlighted here. Others can be worked into the mix. Baby spuds, for instance, are just lovely and nearly creamy when given this treatment. Pearl onions become caramelized glory in the oven. And did you know radishes turn syrupy sweet when roasted? I'm just saying …

These tender root vegetables make a stunning side dish to grilled meats, portabella mushrooms, or even summer casseroles. Let your garden or local market guide your selection of vegetables and enjoy the freshness of the season!