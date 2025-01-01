Steak Taco Stuffed Festival Squash

Our CSA box often comes brimming with all manner of delicious winter squashes and one of my favorite varieties is the festival squash. These beauties are very much like a standard acorn squash but they sport a fancy paint job with a coat of yellow punctuated with orange and green racing stripes. I like to cut them in half, roast them, and fill them with all manner of delicious fillings. During cold weather months, I'm especially enamored with taco fillings.

The particular filling ingredients are less important than making sure you have about 4-5 cups of delicious stuff to tuck into the cavities of the squash. The mix below brings me and mine joy, but chicken, pork, seafood, or additional beans of various types will all work. Have some hot pepper you want to work into the mix? Go for it. Want to avoid corn? By all means. You get the idea.

These squash halves are really meals in themselves, but you could always work a bowl of chips with salsa and/or guacamole onto the table while they are finishing in the oven. While you're at it, a chilled beer or a margarita would be downright festive alongside these. Just saying!