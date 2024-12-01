Colder weather calls for baking. However, holidays and planning for upcoming events calls for aiming for easier options. Why not have both? By front-loading the effort with these apple turnovers, you can make the turnovers and freeze them before baking. Then, when you need warm, fruity pastries with light, crisp exteriors, you simply take them out of the freezer, add an egg wash and coarse sugar, and bake them to perfection. It takes as much hands on time as it does to make an egg wash and brush it over the pastry. What's not to love?
If you happen to have firm pears on hand, you can make a 50/50 split of apples and pears. I've contemplated adding a few cranberries to the mix, but I haven't gotten around to trying it yet - maybe January? I sometimes substitute Penzeys Pie Spice for the cinnamon for a more complex flavor. Up to you!
These pastries play well at breakfast, brunch, afternoon tea, or even dessert. They are especially popular when served warm out of the oven in my home. They pair well with coffee, tea, and a fair number of seasonal cocktails, including those featuring apple cider and/or bourbon. However you enjoy them, do yourself a favor and have ways to quickly and delightfully impress family and friends alike with some sweet treats that are ready to be brought warm to the table!
Puff Pastry Apple Turnovers
- 1 lb. puff pastry (2 sheets) - thawed according to package instructions
- 1 tablespoon unsalted butter
- 1 lb. firm apples (3 medium) - peeled, cored, and diced into ⅓" thick pieces
- ¼ cup brown sugar - lightly packed
- ½ teaspoon ground cinnamon
- 1 tablespoon all-purpose flour - for dusting the rolling surface
- 1 egg + 1 tablespoon water for egg wash
- 2 tablespoons coarse sugar
Preheat the oven to 400˚F. Remove the puff pastry from the freezer and thaw according to instructions while making and cooling the apple filling.
In a medium pot, melt the butter over medium heat. Add the diced apples and cook, stirring occasionally until softened, about 5 minutes.
Reduce the heat to low and stir in the brown sugar and cinnamon. Continue to simmer for 3 minutes until the apples are soft and caramelized. Remove from heat and set aside to cool.
Use a rolling pin (I used a French rolling pin my teenager made for me in one of their art classes!) to roll the first sheet of thawed pastry to an 11" square - dusting with flour as needed. With a pizza cutter, cut the pastry into 4 equal-sized squares. Place the cooled apple mixture over half of each square, leaving at least a ½" border.
Thoroughly beat together the egg and water to make an egg wash. Brush the egg wash lightly on the edges of the pastry (just enough to seal), bring the edges of the pastry together and crimp tightly along the edges with a fork to seal. Repeat steps 4 and 5 with the second sheet of puff pastry to make 8 turnovers.
Transfer the turnovers to a silicone baking mat-lined or parchment-lined baking sheet, keeping them at least 1" apart. Brush the tops with egg wash and sprinkle generously with coarse sugar. Bake for 20-23 minutes or until golden and puffed.
If you would like to freeze the turnovers for baking later, postpone the egg wash and coarse sugar step and freeze the turnovers on a sheet. Remove the frozen pastries to a freezer bag labeled with contents and the egg wash and baking instructions. Will keep frozen for up to 6 months.
- Yields: 8 servings
- Preparation Time: 30 minutes