Puff Pastry Apple Turnovers

Colder weather calls for baking. However, holidays and planning for upcoming events calls for aiming for easier options. Why not have both? By front-loading the effort with these apple turnovers, you can make the turnovers and freeze them before baking. Then, when you need warm, fruity pastries with light, crisp exteriors, you simply take them out of the freezer, add an egg wash and coarse sugar, and bake them to perfection. It takes as much hands on time as it does to make an egg wash and brush it over the pastry. What's not to love?

If you happen to have firm pears on hand, you can make a 50/50 split of apples and pears. I've contemplated adding a few cranberries to the mix, but I haven't gotten around to trying it yet - maybe January? I sometimes substitute Penzeys Pie Spice for the cinnamon for a more complex flavor. Up to you!

These pastries play well at breakfast, brunch, afternoon tea, or even dessert. They are especially popular when served warm out of the oven in my home. They pair well with coffee, tea, and a fair number of seasonal cocktails, including those featuring apple cider and/or bourbon. However you enjoy them, do yourself a favor and have ways to quickly and delightfully impress family and friends alike with some sweet treats that are ready to be brought warm to the table!