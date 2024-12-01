Monterey Chicken

Welcome to December! We're in for a whirlwind month of holiday preparation, celebrations, and feasts of all manner. So let's start things out right with a downright delicious meal that can be on the table in a half an hour. Stuff like this is what keeps us going during months like this. So this week, we're offering a few recipes that either take a short time to make or use appliances like pressure cookers and ovens to keep most of the prep time pretty hands off.

This tender, flavorful chicken dish is perfect for a busy weeknight. In about 30 minutes, it can be on the table and cleanup is a snap. If you aren't a fan of one of the ingredients - say, tomatoes - it's easy enough to omit them or work in something else like some sautéed zucchini or sweet peppers. Pick a barbecue sauce you like since it does some heavy lifting in this recipe and opt for other cheese if that's your thing. Use something that melts well.

I like to serve this dish over rice or roasted potatoes. A side salad can be nice, but hardly necessary. Since I have a family of three, this recipe leaves with leftovers which makes lunches a snap the next day too. Trust me, this is a recipe that just keeps on giving!