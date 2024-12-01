Welcome to December! We're in for a whirlwind month of holiday preparation, celebrations, and feasts of all manner. So let's start things out right with a downright delicious meal that can be on the table in a half an hour. Stuff like this is what keeps us going during months like this. So this week, we're offering a few recipes that either take a short time to make or use appliances like pressure cookers and ovens to keep most of the prep time pretty hands off.
This tender, flavorful chicken dish is perfect for a busy weeknight. In about 30 minutes, it can be on the table and cleanup is a snap. If you aren't a fan of one of the ingredients - say, tomatoes - it's easy enough to omit them or work in something else like some sautéed zucchini or sweet peppers. Pick a barbecue sauce you like since it does some heavy lifting in this recipe and opt for other cheese if that's your thing. Use something that melts well.
I like to serve this dish over rice or roasted potatoes. A side salad can be nice, but hardly necessary. Since I have a family of three, this recipe leaves with leftovers which makes lunches a snap the next day too. Trust me, this is a recipe that just keeps on giving!
Monterey Chicken
- 5 boneless, skinless chicken thighs
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
- ¼ teaspoon seasoning salt - I used Kinder's Woodfired Garlic seasoning
- ¼ teaspoon pepper
- ¼ teaspoon garlic powder
- 2 tablespoons barbecue sauce
- 3-4 slices bacon, cooked and crumbled
- ½ cup shredded Monterey Jack cheese
- 1 small tomato, chopped
- ½ cup diced red onion
Season both sides of the chicken thighs with seasoning salt, pepper, and garlic powder. Heat the olive oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Once hot, add the chicken and cook for about 7-9 minutes on each side or until the chicken is thoroughly cooked and golden brown on both sides. The internal temperature should reach 165°F. Remove the chicken from the skillet; set aside.
In the same skillet you cooked the chicken, add the bacon slices and cook until crispy. Remove the bacon from the skillet and drain on paper towels. Once cooled, crumble or chop the bacon into small pieces; set aside.
Return the chicken thighs to the skillet over low heat. Cover each chicken thigh with barbecue sauce. Sprinkle the Monterey Jack cheese evenly over the chicken, allowing the cheese to melt slightly. Top each thigh with the chopped bacon, chopped tomatoes, and red onions.
Cover the skillet with a lid to allow the cheese to melt thoroughly and the toppings to warm through, about 2-3 minutes. Once the cheese is melted and bubbly, carefully remove the chicken from the skillet and serve.
- Yields: 5 servings
- Preparation Time: 30 minutes