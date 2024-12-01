Lemon Dill Baked Salmon

We find ourselves at the end of a week of quick, delicious, and simple meal ideas during a season that has us busy in every direction imaginable. This time around, we're firing up the oven and baking a beautiful fillet of salmon with fresh dill and lemon to get a simple, yet elegant dinner on the table in a half an hour or less. What's not to love about that?

If you have to use dried dill, sprinkle it over the lemon slices in the bottom of the pan and add some additional sprinkles over the top of the salmon fillet with the other seasonings before baking it. Do not add additional dried dill to the salmon after baking. If you do not have fresh lemon, hold off on making this dish until you do. I like making this with a pretty dry white wine. Vegetable or chicken broth will work if you do not want to use wine.

I like serving this with a nice risotto or rice pilaf and lightly sautéed green beans or roasted carrots. A side salad would also work. And hey, since you cooked with wine you would drink - you did that, right? - why not pour yourself a chilled glass of it to enjoy with the lovely dinner you just made? Enjoy!