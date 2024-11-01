Sweet Ginger Tofu & Veggie Stir Fry

'Twas the week before Thanksgiving and all through the kitchen, home chefs are rushing to plan, prep, and brace for a very big holiday meal. One of the nicest things you can do for yourself this week is to work in quick and easy meals that are excellent blends of nutritious ingredients, tasty sauces and seasonings, and ultimately recipes you can get on table, enjoy with your family, and clean up after in a snap. Get your family involved in making them and cleaning up and it will help make planning for Thanksgiving less stressful and hopefully inspire ways everyone can be involved on the holiday too. After all, we all want to be able to enjoy the day and working together can insure that and make memories all the while.

This week, we're focusing on meals that can be made in about a half hour. We begin with a stir fry that happens to be vegan, but that might first be noticed after all the dishes are done! Of course, if you need to tweak the protein, you can work animal protein in if you'd like - stick with quick cooking protein like shrimp or chicken. Keep your vegetable choices similar in cooking time and try sticking with the quick homemade sauce - my family adores it. I do sometimes add a tablespoon of chili crisp too if I want a little extra heat and texture.

I like to serve this stir fry over rice - I usually make that in my Instant Pot. For the recipe as pictured, I used broccoli romanesco and sprinkled the finished dish with furikake.