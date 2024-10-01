I like spoonbread. It's a bit of a savory version of dump cake with a looser texture that leads to eating it with a spoon. For me, I will take spoonbread over grits any day, but I'm from Northern roots, so I'm not looking to start a war. But this is the lunch or dinner or special brunch dish I will serve happily any day of the week!
If you prefer more backbone to the bread, simply use two mixes and slice the resulting bread. You can opt for spicier or milder peppers to suit your tastes, but I would not skip them. They bring a lot of flavor to the mix. I opted for cheddar cheese, but you can help yourself to any variety that gives you joy. Try to stick with good melting varieties. If you want the shrimp a bit less spicy, opt for olive oil instead of chile oil. If you want your shrimp a lot less spicy, in addition to the oil swap, try Old Bay or a similar seafood seasoning instead of the Cajun seasoning.
I also tucked some sautéed beet greens and mushrooms into my bowl. I do recommend working some kind of veggie into the mix if you can. Roasted carrots, steamed beans, a light salad, sautéed greens … you get the idea. Make it yours and enjoy!
Spicy Shrimp & Spoonbread Bowls
- 2 large eggs, at room temperature
- 1 cup sour cream, at room temperature
- ¼ cup melted unsalted butter
- 1 box (8.5 ounces) Jiffy Corn Muffin Mix
- ½ cup diced canned jalapeños, fully drained
- 1 ½ cups shredded cheddar cheese
- 2 teaspoons chile oil
- 16 oz. raw shrimp, peeled and deveined
- 2 teaspoons Cajun seasoning
Preheat the oven to 400°F. Generously grease a 9x9 inch baking dish with cooking spray.
Whisk the eggs, sour cream, and melted butter in a large mixing bowl until fully combined. Stir in the Jiffy Corn Muffin Mix. Fold in the chopped jalapeños and cheddar cheese.
Transfer the mixture into the prepared baking dish and spread it evenly throughout the pan. Bake for 20-25 minutes, or until the top is lightly browned. Let it cool for 15 minutes.
While the spoonbread bakes, heat the chile oil over medium-high heat in a nonstick pan. Add the prepared shrimp and sauté lightly. Sprinkle the Cajun seasoning evenly over the shrimp and continue sautéing until fully cooked and a light browning begins to happen at the edges of the shrimp.
To serve, spoon a generous helping of spoonbread into a serving bowl and add shrimp to the top. If desired, add sautéed greens or a salad to the bowl as well.
- Yields: 4 servings
- Preparation Time: 40 minutes