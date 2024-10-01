Spicy Shrimp & Spoonbread Bowls

I like spoonbread. It's a bit of a savory version of dump cake with a looser texture that leads to eating it with a spoon. For me, I will take spoonbread over grits any day, but I'm from Northern roots, so I'm not looking to start a war. But this is the lunch or dinner or special brunch dish I will serve happily any day of the week!

If you prefer more backbone to the bread, simply use two mixes and slice the resulting bread. You can opt for spicier or milder peppers to suit your tastes, but I would not skip them. They bring a lot of flavor to the mix. I opted for cheddar cheese, but you can help yourself to any variety that gives you joy. Try to stick with good melting varieties. If you want the shrimp a bit less spicy, opt for olive oil instead of chile oil. If you want your shrimp a lot less spicy, in addition to the oil swap, try Old Bay or a similar seafood seasoning instead of the Cajun seasoning.

I also tucked some sautéed beet greens and mushrooms into my bowl. I do recommend working some kind of veggie into the mix if you can. Roasted carrots, steamed beans, a light salad, sautéed greens … you get the idea. Make it yours and enjoy!