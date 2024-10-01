Grilled Jalapeño Peach Chicken

Late October in Wisconsin brings us our share of chilly weather, but there's something absolutely lovely about firing up the grill with a cast iron skillet on the grates and making a fantastic meal that brings you the heat you want this time of year with the last bit of sweetness of the harvest in slices of juicy peaches. What's more, it only takes about a half hour and is downright stunning in the pan, on a plate, on your fork, and in your belly!

A few notes about this recipe. Can you make it on the stove? Yes. I like making it on the grill when I can because I think the added flavor imparted by grilling is stunning. Also, I find the cleanup when grilling is less than when made on the stovetop. I love the sauce as is, but you can skip the red pepper flakes if you don't want that much heat. Can you use other stone fruit? Yes. Can you use other peppers? Yes. I like the spicy kick jalapeños bring to the skillet, but you could opt for either hotter peppers or milder peppers to suit your tastes. Can you use chicken thighs instead of breasts? Again, yes. You might have to grill them slightly longer, but they actually hold up to the heat even better than the breasts. I tend to favor breasts because my people are mostly white meat fans.

I love serving this dish atop steamed rice and alongside a nice side salad. A chilled white wine or hard cider make for an excellent beverage accompaniment as well. However you choose to serve it, I hope you enjoy this spicy-sweet late harvest grilled chicken dish!