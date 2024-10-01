Before you know it, we'll be finding our sweaters and scarves and donning boots to go outside. While we're in the twilight of the harvest-laden autumn season, I say let's fire up the grill in lean into the outdoors for prepping and enjoying our meals as long as Mother Nature sets the stage for us. So this week, we've got another selection of fun grilling recipes that will grace your table with flavor, color, and fun. And ideally that table is also tucked into a beautiful spot outside for you to enjoy. We finish the week with Grilled Harvest Pizza - and some ways to tweak the toppings.
This recipe gives you multiple ways to make what is basically the same pizza. Two versions are pictured here. Above, is a caprese style with a big 'ol pile of tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, and fresh basil added at the end of the grilling process. Below, a version involving a fresh tomato sauce, cherry tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, and some crumbled Italian sausage is pictured. Pick what brings you joy. Mix and match ingredients and layers until you find your joy. Then eat it.
I like having a couple slices of this deep dish style grilled pizza with a good beer and a smile on my face. You could add a side salad if you'd like, but a single pizza more than feeds my family, so a beer it is! However you make and serve this simple cast iron grilled pizza, enjoy!
Grilled Harvest Pizza
- 1 round of pizza dough (this can be store-bought or homemade - I made mine in my bread machine)
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
- Seasoning adjustments - garlic powder, salt, pepper, red pepper flake, Italian seasoning, etc.
- 1 medium ripe tomato - sliced thin - OR 1 cup fresh tomato sauce
- 1 ½ cups fresh assortment of tomatoes - sliced, halved or whole as needed
- 8 oz. fresh mozzarella - chopped, torn, or sliced as desired
- 1 cup crumbled, cooked Italian sausage - as desired
- Fresh basil - whole, torn, or chopped as desired
Make sure your pizza dough is at room temperature or slightly warm. Preheat your grill to 500°F or high heat.
Pour the olive oil into a cast iron skillet. Rotate the skillet to fully cover the bottom of the skillet. Place the round of pizza dough in the pan and press lightly to cover the bottom of the skillet; cover with plastic wrap while you prepare the toppings (e.g. slice/chop the tomatoes and cheese).
Remove the plastic wrap from the cast iron skillet and, using your fingers, gently press into the dough to make little divots in the dough and extend the dough at least 1 ½ inches up the side of the skillet. Add the thinly sliced tomato OR fresh tomato sauce to the base and any sausage and/or seasoning you prefer to the top of the crust. Add the assorted tomatoes and fresh mozzarella to the base layer. Add more seasonings as desired.
Grill the pizza, covered, on the preheated grill for 10-15 minutes or until the crust is crisp and the cheese is perfectly melted. Add fresh basil as desired after you take it off the grill and allow the pizza to cool another 10-15 minutes before slicing it into 8 slices.
- Yields: 4 servings
- Preparation Time: 45 minutes