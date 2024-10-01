Before you know it, we'll be finding our sweaters and scarves and donning boots to go outside. While we're in the twilight of the harvest-laden autumn season, I say let's fire up the grill in lean into the outdoors for prepping and enjoying our meals as long as Mother Nature sets the stage for us. So this week, we've got another selection of fun grilling recipes that will grace your table with flavor, color, and fun. And ideally that table is also tucked into a beautiful spot outside for you to enjoy. We finish the week with Grilled Harvest Pizza - and some ways to tweak the toppings.

This recipe gives you multiple ways to make what is basically the same pizza. Two versions are pictured here. Above, is a caprese style with a big 'ol pile of tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, and fresh basil added at the end of the grilling process. Below, a version involving a fresh tomato sauce, cherry tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, and some crumbled Italian sausage is pictured. Pick what brings you joy. Mix and match ingredients and layers until you find your joy. Then eat it.

I like having a couple slices of this deep dish style grilled pizza with a good beer and a smile on my face. You could add a side salad if you'd like, but a single pizza more than feeds my family, so a beer it is! However you make and serve this simple cast iron grilled pizza, enjoy!