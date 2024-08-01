Quick Grilled Salmon with Asparagus and Ramps

Salmon is a quick and delicious way to make dinner easy and healthy. And when summer is at its peak, salmon is on the menu and it's happening on the grill. I am fortunate enough to have a giant grill plate that more or less covers my grill, but smaller versions also work well, especially if you are cooking for a small family. I find that grabbing some things from the garden and tossing a favorite seasoning blend onto the fish makes dinner a snap.

The recipe below outlines how to make one serving, but simply double, triple, quadruple, or more for additional servings. If you have zucchini and garlic scapes instead of asparagus and ramps, use those! Got an extra lemon hanging out? Slice it in half and put it on the grill. Grilled lemon is excellent for squeezing over a plate like this! Keep it fun, casual, and easy. This is the best of summer eating.

This meal is complete. Pour a glass of chilled white wine and enjoy. When the season is giving you everything you need to make a meal like this, listen and then sit back and enjoy the fruits of you minimal labors!