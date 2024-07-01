Moroccan Spiced Nuts

Summer often finds me in need of fun and creative snacks, whether I'm putting out snacks and appetizers before a weekend brunch or dinner with guests, feeding my hungry teenager in the mid afternoon, or enjoying a lovely backyard fire in the evening and looking for something to nosh alongside my cocktail of choice. Snacks are part of summer. And, for me, that means making spiced nuts. This Moroccan inspired blend of almonds, cashews and pistachios is one of my favorites.

You can opt for a different blend of nuts or go with one variety you particularly enjoy. If you aren't a fan of sesame or have allergy concerns, you can omit it. Try to stick with the rest of the ingredients as listed though. The spice blend is well balanced and the other ingredients work together to keep those seasonings on the nuts, give them a perfect texture, and keep them tasting great from the first nosh through the last.

All of the aforementioned uses for these nuts are excellent. I also tend to keep a resealable jar of them on hand and am not above snagging a few here and there when the inspiration hits. Don't worry - if you finish them all, it only takes about a half hour to make more!