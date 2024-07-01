Summer often finds me in need of fun and creative snacks, whether I'm putting out snacks and appetizers before a weekend brunch or dinner with guests, feeding my hungry teenager in the mid afternoon, or enjoying a lovely backyard fire in the evening and looking for something to nosh alongside my cocktail of choice. Snacks are part of summer. And, for me, that means making spiced nuts. This Moroccan inspired blend of almonds, cashews and pistachios is one of my favorites.
You can opt for a different blend of nuts or go with one variety you particularly enjoy. If you aren't a fan of sesame or have allergy concerns, you can omit it. Try to stick with the rest of the ingredients as listed though. The spice blend is well balanced and the other ingredients work together to keep those seasonings on the nuts, give them a perfect texture, and keep them tasting great from the first nosh through the last.
All of the aforementioned uses for these nuts are excellent. I also tend to keep a resealable jar of them on hand and am not above snagging a few here and there when the inspiration hits. Don't worry - if you finish them all, it only takes about a half hour to make more!
Moroccan Spiced Nuts
- ¼ c. brown sugar
- 2 T. maple syrup
- 1 T. melted coconut oil
- 1 egg white
- 1 T. sesame seeds
- 2 T. ground cumin
- 1 T. ground coriander
- 1 T. ground cinnamon
- ½ tsp. ground ginger
- ½ tsp. smoked paprika
- ¼ tsp. cayenne pepper
- 1-2 tsp. kosher salt, to taste
- ½ tsp. ground black pepper
- 3 c. unsalted mixed nuts
Preheat the oven to 325°F. Line a baking sheet with a silicone baking mat or parchment paper; set aside.
In a large bowl, add the brown sugar, maple syrup, melted coconut oil, and egg white; whisk briskly to combine; the mixture should be mildly foamy. Add the the spices (sesame seeds through black pepper) and whisk again to combine. Add the nuts to the spice mixture and toss to coat.
Place the nuts on the prepared baking sheet in a single layer. Roast the nuts in the preheated oven for 10 minutes before stirring the nuts and returning them to the oven. Roast for an additional 10 minutes or until the nuts are golden brown.
Remove the baking sheet from the oven and let the nuts cool on the baking sheet, breaking up the clumps as they cool. The nuts will get crunchy as they cool.
Store the fully cooled nuts in an airtight container in a cool and dry place. I love using mason jars with tight-fitting lids for this.
- Yields: 3 cups of seasoned nuts
- Preparation Time: 30 minutes