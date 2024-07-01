Corn and Cucumber Salad

As we barrel toward what is arguably summer's biggest holiday, Seasoned Cooking is here to help. This week, instead of spreading out the site's posts, we're posting one a day until the holiday that, together, make a pretty solid holiday menu foundation. Today, we begin with a stellar salad that's made of a bevy of your favorite chopped vegetables and a solid vinaigrette dressing. It's quick and easy to make, can hang out in the fridge for about a day before it's time to serve it, and it's tolerant of warm weather picnic conditions that will leave it tasty and safe for consumption all the way through your entertaining window.

If you want, you could also add chopped bell pepper to this salad in addition or in place of some of the veggies already in the list. I avoid greens that might get wilted or soggy. Part of the charm of this chopped salad is how well it stands up to refrigeration and sitting out on a picnic table for an hour or two. Don't jinx it by adding chopped basil or spinach!

This salad is great for all of your summer entertaining. This week, we'll be adding some other menu ideas to the mix, including some spicy grilled barbecue pork chops and peach cobbler mini cakes. Because, after all, Independence Day does tend to get a bit festive and the feast at the picnic table is definitely part of that tradition!