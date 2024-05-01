Tahini Lemon Coleslaw

With summer approaching quickly, it's time to talk salads. Whether you are looking to make them the main course or have them play a supporting role to your picnic and backyard BBQ spreads, a good salad is nearly always present once the growing and grilling seasons are underway. So this week, we're looking at a few of my favorites. To round our week of salads, we're featuring a coleslaw that brings its shine to the table with a lemon-tahini dressing that's out of this world.

This coleslaw begins with a bowl that contains cabbage, green onions, and toasted pumpkin seeds. But before you decide that's too ho-hum for you, consider how much character and stunning flavor comes to the party with this complex salad dressing that you'll be making in spades this summer. If you don't have maple syrup, you can use honey, but you may wish to warm it a little in the microwave to aid in the dressing mixing during preparation. Also, make sure you go with fresh lemon juice for this dressing - it really makes it shine. And tweak how much water you add to control the consistency of your dressing. If you are looking for a thick dressing, aim for a quarter cup of water. A thinner dressing will need more water. Add it a tablespoon or two at a time to get what you want.

This coleslaw s great with everything off the grill, falafels and other Middle Eastern fare, and so much more. The dressing - if you have more on hand - is great on just about any main course salad I can think of, is a clever dressing for potato salad, and is right at home drizzled over falafels, crisped chickpeas, and grilled chicken. Enjoy!