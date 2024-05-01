Sausage & Spinach Stuffed Squash

Sometimes we need some warming comfort food, even when the season is generally getting warmer. In Wisconsin especially, May still throws a few cold, windy days our way and this casserole in a roasted squash meal covers all your bases. In addition to the delightfully sweet and tender squash, spicy sausage gets paired with onions, garlic, spinach, dried cranberries, and chopped walnuts. The result is a meal that has no need for sides at all.

If you do not have access to the absolutely delightful squash that is a Japanese pumpkin, you can easily substitute butternut squash or a similar option. Something sweet that has soft flesh upon roasting is perfect. If you aren't a fan of spicy food, you can use mild Italian sausage, though I like the spiciness to offset the sweetness in the roasted squash and dried cranberries. If you don't have walnuts, consider using pecans or even toasted pepitas.

As mentioned above, no sides are necessary for this all in one meal. Simply pour a glass or two of chilled dry white wine and dig in! While you can absolutely finish this one in one sitting, it does reheat well, though I do tend to scoop the flesh out of the squash and tuck it along with the filling into a container to store in the fridge. Makes things more compact and avoids the skin discoloring anything or making things slightly bitter when reheating.