Pan Seared Scallops with Pan Roasted Tomato, Olive & Caper Sauce

Most days, this site is devoted to getting you casual comfort food ideas and recipes that can be on the table in under an hour and mostly in the half hour range. Then there are days like today. Today, I'm offering you a pretty fancy dinner recipe that can be on the table in 30 minutes! This is a perfect meal to make at home when you have company, have the house to yourself, or have an event in the evening but want to enjoy a fancy meal beforehand without spending all your money. We all need recipes like this sometimes.

You'll note that both parts of this recipe call for both unsalted butter and olive oil. Don't opt for just one. The combination is part of where the richness of this dish comes through and since we're talking scallops and an acidic sauce, you are going to want that source of richness to tame it all. You can skip the crushed red pepper flakes if you want, but they add just a bit of spice and it's oh so nice. If you don't have capers or the olives, you can use whichever you have on hand and increase the amounts. However, having both adds both flavor and texture to the dish that aren't as intense with just one. Find fresh basil, ideally from your garden, farmer's market, or CSA box. It's so worth it for this dish. And finally, don't skip the drying step for the sea scallops. They will not sear well if they are wet!

I served the scallops and sauce over a multigrain rice blend, but angel hair pasta or brown rice will both do nicely as well. Serve it with a light side salad and a glass of that chilled white wine you used to make your sauce - you did choose a dry white wine you can drink to cook with … right? Then sit down and thoroughly enjoy the fruits of your half hour of labor. Bon appétit!