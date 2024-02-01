Since we started the week with a glorious Italian-inspired comfort food dish, it only seems appropriate to add a little something extra special to that dish on this extra day of February. Florentine Garlic Knots are the perfect tender, flakey, chock full of flavor side to a dish boasting pan-fried gnocchi swimming in roasted tomato sauce. Happy Leap Day - enjoy it to the fullest!

The spinach and cheese combination gives these rolls their Florentine-inspired flavor, but if you are feeling like straying with the flavors, go for it. All manner of seasoning blends, chopped herbs/vegetables/greens, and different cheeses can fill these knots. I do like sticking with butter and garlic, though you could make combinations like olive oil and shallot or bacon fat and diced hot pepper also work. Try them as indicated in the recipe first and then tweak the fillings as you see fit from there.

As mentioned above, these rolls work beautifully with Pan-Fried Gnocchi with Roasted Tomato Sauce, but just about any pasta dish will be glad to have them. They are also excellent with all manner of soups and stews … so the timing is excellent! Whip up a batch or two and enjoy them with your favorite comfort food tonight!