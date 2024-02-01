Muffins are a regular character in the morning version of my kitchen. Whether I'm popping one from the freezer into the microwave to become part of a quick breakfast during the work week or I've popped freshly a freshly baked batch onto a serving platter and set them on the breakfast table on the weekend, they are sure to be around nearly every week of the year.
This batch takes two of my favorite flavors that combine to make a stellar combination - bananas and Nutella (chocolate hazelnut spread) - and presents them in a way that is sure to leave you delighted. Tender banana muffins hide a generous dollop of Nutella as you bite into them. You could also replace the Nutella with peanut butter or a different nut butter if you prefer. But hey - chocolate. I have also been known to use frozen bananas that have been lightly thawed on the counter for these muffins with no issue - if you happen to have a bunch of bananas that need to be used, but you don't have time right now.
In addition to making an appearance at the breakfast table, these muffins are an excellent pick me up snack in the afternoon with a cup of tea or even as a light dessert after an evening meal. I like having them on hand in the freezer for quick, impromptu entertaining when a friend stops by. Brew some coffee or tea and warm a couple muffins and you're ready to go!
Chocolate Hazelnut Filled Banana Muffins
- 2 cups all-purpose flour
- 1 teaspoon baking soda
- ½ teaspoon salt
- ⅓ cup canola oil
- 1 cup granulated sugar
- 2 large eggs
- 5 tablespoons sour cream
- 1 ⅓ cups mashed ripe banana (about 3 medium)
- ½ cup hazelnut spread
Preheat the oven to 350˚F. Line 18 muffin cups with paper liners.
In a large bowl, whisk together the flour, baking soda, and salt.
In another large bowl, whisk together the oil and sugar. Add the eggs and sour cream; whisk until just combined. Add the mashed banana and dry ingredients. With a rubber spatula, gently fold everything together until just combined.
Fill each paper liner half full with batter. Scoop about ½ teaspoon Nutella and add to each muffin cup in a dollop near the center of the the muffin. Fill the muffin cups with more batter until they are about ¾ full. Repeat with all of the muffin cups until the batter is evenly distributed in the pan(s). If you do not fill all of the liners, remove any unused ones for another use.
Bake in the preheated oven for 17 – 20 minutes or until golden brown on top and the middle springs back when press slightly. Remove from oven and cool in the muffin pan for 5 minutes. Serve or transfer the muffins to a cooling rack and cool completely.
- Yields: 14-18 muffins
- Preparation Time: 35 minutes