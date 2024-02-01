Chocolate Hazelnut Filled Banana Muffins

Muffins are a regular character in the morning version of my kitchen. Whether I'm popping one from the freezer into the microwave to become part of a quick breakfast during the work week or I've popped freshly a freshly baked batch onto a serving platter and set them on the breakfast table on the weekend, they are sure to be around nearly every week of the year.

This batch takes two of my favorite flavors that combine to make a stellar combination - bananas and Nutella (chocolate hazelnut spread) - and presents them in a way that is sure to leave you delighted. Tender banana muffins hide a generous dollop of Nutella as you bite into them. You could also replace the Nutella with peanut butter or a different nut butter if you prefer. But hey - chocolate. I have also been known to use frozen bananas that have been lightly thawed on the counter for these muffins with no issue - if you happen to have a bunch of bananas that need to be used, but you don't have time right now.

In addition to making an appearance at the breakfast table, these muffins are an excellent pick me up snack in the afternoon with a cup of tea or even as a light dessert after an evening meal. I like having them on hand in the freezer for quick, impromptu entertaining when a friend stops by. Brew some coffee or tea and warm a couple muffins and you're ready to go!