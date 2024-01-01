Rutabaga and Apple Slaw

Late January can feel like the least likely time of the year to be able to enjoy a salad, and yet that's what this salad is all about. Lots of crunch and texture combined with sweet, bright flavors means a side salad that's both easy to assemble and delightful on your plate. What's more to ask for?

If you don't have a rutabaga on hand, you can use coarsely shredded kohlrabi. The rutabaga will have an earthier, heartier flavor in the salad and the kohlrabi will be both softer and sweeter - which might make it harder to discern from the apple. You can use chopped flat leaf parsley or baby spinach if you don't have kale and most any nut or dried fruit will work in place of the walnuts and dates. I would not recommend tweaking the dressing unless you opt to use maple syrup instead of honey to make the salad vegan.

This salad is a perfect accompaniment to pork chops or baked chicken. Also, in the season of soups and sandwiches, it will play supporting role beautifully to either or both. Enjoy working another creative salad into your winter lineup. Happy eating!