Shrimp on the grill is easy. Shrimp on the grill in foil packets alongside taters, corn on the cob, sliced green onions, and a garlicky butter sauce is transcendent while also being easy. And those foil packets on the grill in the waning days of summer is enough to get downright nostalgic about.
Some people like to add sliced andouille sausage to the mix. If you opt to do that, make sure you get about a 50/50 split of shrimp and sausage - that means you'll want just a two or three shrimp per packet. I opted to keep it all shrimp 'cause I was feeling in a seafood way. You can use other types of potatoes, but do take the step of cooking them a bit in the microwave before they get added to the mix. Otherwise, you might have crunchy potatoes at the table and no one wants that!
I like to make some garlic toast on the grill too and will make a double batch of the butter for the packets and just use that. The meal above was also served with a fresh caprese salad featuring tomatoes and basil fresh from the garden and buffalo mozzarella. Pick your summer favorites and find the right plate for you. Enjoy!
Late Summer Shrimp Boil Grill Packets
- 12 oz. baby red potatoes
- 2 ears of corn on the cob - husked
- 12 oz. shrimp - peeled and de-veined
- 2 T. chopped green onions
- 3 T. melted butter
- 1 tablespoon Old Bay seasoning or similar seafood seasoning
- 1 T. minced garlic
- 1 tsp. lemon juice
- Salt and pepper, to taste
Chop the potatoes into 2" pieces. Put them into a microwavable bowl and add a few tablespoons of water and cover the bowl with a plate or loosely with plastic wrap. Microwave for 2-3 minutes or until the potatoes are just slightly tender and not cooked all the way through. Drain them and add them to a large bowl; set aside.
Chop the corn into pieces that are about 3" long. Add the pieces of corn to the large bowl with the potatoes.
Add the peeled shrimp and green onions. Stir together the melted butter, Old Bay seasoning, garlic, lemon juice, and salt and pepper to taste; pour over the shrimp and veggies. Stir to coat.
Divide the mixtures between two 12×12 inch sheets of aluminum foil. Fold the edges of foil up around the food to create a closed packet.
Cook the packets on a preheated grill over medium-high heat for 8-10 minutes on one side, then flip and cook another 5-6 minutes on the second side. Open the packets carefully and place the contents of each packet on a serving plate. Enjoy hot!
- Yields: 2 servings
- Preparation Time: 30 minutes