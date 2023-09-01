Late Summer Shrimp Boil Grill Packets

Shrimp on the grill is easy. Shrimp on the grill in foil packets alongside taters, corn on the cob, sliced green onions, and a garlicky butter sauce is transcendent while also being easy. And those foil packets on the grill in the waning days of summer is enough to get downright nostalgic about.

Some people like to add sliced andouille sausage to the mix. If you opt to do that, make sure you get about a 50/50 split of shrimp and sausage - that means you'll want just a two or three shrimp per packet. I opted to keep it all shrimp 'cause I was feeling in a seafood way. You can use other types of potatoes, but do take the step of cooking them a bit in the microwave before they get added to the mix. Otherwise, you might have crunchy potatoes at the table and no one wants that!

I like to make some garlic toast on the grill too and will make a double batch of the butter for the packets and just use that. The meal above was also served with a fresh caprese salad featuring tomatoes and basil fresh from the garden and buffalo mozzarella. Pick your summer favorites and find the right plate for you. Enjoy!