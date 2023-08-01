Cherry-Strawberry-Blueberry Salad

These, my friends, are salad days. In honor of this hot and sweaty time, we're bringing you a couple of weeks of inspired salad recipes that involve little to no cooking time. Keeping it cool, refreshing, and nutritious is what it's all about!

This colorful fruit salad is bursting with summer's finest. Sweet cherries, strawberries, and blueberries get lightly glazed with a simple blend of honey and white wine (or, if you have it, champagne) before making a stunning appearance on any table. Breakfast, brunch, lunch, or dinner … they are all excellent avenues for this quick and easy salad. You can even tuck it into a dessert table!

As for what you can serve this salad with … well, everything! Eggs or pancakes in the morning are perfect. Sandwiches and salads at lunch are divine. And dinner … well, keep it simple like this salad and you'll have time and energy to enjoy the treasures of the season with your family. Gather them now, for we'll be seeing fall and winter before you know it!