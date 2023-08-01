These, my friends, are salad days. In honor of this hot and sweaty time, we're bringing you a couple of weeks of inspired salad recipes that involve little to no cooking time. Keeping it cool, refreshing, and nutritious is what it's all about!
Today, I'm offering a salad that is made for this time of year. With stone fruit, tomatoes, and sweet corn all at the peak of their seasons, it's a perfect time to feature all three, plus cucumbers and fresh salad greens in a salad that is gorgeous, healthy, and delicious. Could you tweak it? Sure. Do I? No. I adore this salad just as is and I have been known to make a double or triple batch of it and have it with brunch, lunch, and dinner!
For brunch, serve it alongside a quiche, tart, or omelets. For lunch, pair it with any number of sandwiches or even gazpacho. For dinner, I like to pair it with spicy things from the grill - everything from ribs to chicken to shrimp or fish will be perfect. Enjoy often now while it's all in season!
Cherry-Corn Salad
- 6 oz. sweet cherries, pitted and halved
- ½ cup fresh corn kernels - I like to cut corn from 1-2 leftover cobs from another meal
- 6 oz. mixed cherry tomatoes, halved
- ½ English cucumber, halved and sliced into half moons
- 8 oz. mixed salad greens - I like to use arugula in the mix
Prepare all of the ingredients and layer in a large serving bowl with the greens on the bottom and everything else sprinkled evenly across the top of the greens. Serve with a light vinaigrette or skip the dressing entirely.
- Yields: 4 servings
- Preparation Time: 15 minutes