Cherry-Corn Salad

These, my friends, are salad days. In honor of this hot and sweaty time, we're bringing you a couple of weeks of inspired salad recipes that involve little to no cooking time. Keeping it cool, refreshing, and nutritious is what it's all about!

Today, I'm offering a salad that is made for this time of year. With stone fruit, tomatoes, and sweet corn all at the peak of their seasons, it's a perfect time to feature all three, plus cucumbers and fresh salad greens in a salad that is gorgeous, healthy, and delicious. Could you tweak it? Sure. Do I? No. I adore this salad just as is and I have been known to make a double or triple batch of it and have it with brunch, lunch, and dinner!

For brunch, serve it alongside a quiche, tart, or omelets. For lunch, pair it with any number of sandwiches or even gazpacho. For dinner, I like to pair it with spicy things from the grill - everything from ribs to chicken to shrimp or fish will be perfect. Enjoy often now while it's all in season!