Dark Chocolate Espresso Tart

Chocolate and coffee are a match made in heaven. And then that match happens in a decadent ganache, it's hard to go wrong. This tart is filled with a luscious ganache and then topped with fresh seasonal fruit - I used berries. It's so dark and delicious that taking photos of it is like trying to capture darkness itself. It's so good. What's more, this amazing dessert can be assembled in about a half hour. What's not to love?

You can, of course, opt for other crushed cookie crumbs. I like the chocolate graham crackers because they are lovely, but do not detract at all from the star of this show, which is the ganache. I used espresso dark chocolate chips (about a bag and a half) because … oh … so … amazing, but you can opt for any variety of high quality chocolate chip. Invest in these and the result will have you dreaming about it. I opted for fresh strawberries, blueberries, and cherries. They are stunning with this tart, but other fresh fruit can be substituted or a bit of your favorite spiked whipped cream could be added. Even chocolate-covered espresso beans would be a nice touch. You get the idea.

Even if you set this tart in the refrigerator, serve it at room temperature. The texture and creaminess of the ganache is best when the tart is not chilled. Small slices with a generous topping of fruit is gorgeous and sinful. If you want, serve alongside a small pour of port, whiskey, or a strong red wine. Mmmmmm, summer nights!