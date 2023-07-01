Creamy Cajun Chicken

Quick meals that make great leftovers and are versatile enough to be served a lot of different ways are at the heart of my summer cooking strategy. It seems like turkey or PBJ sandwiches give way to leftovers for lunches a lot more in the summer and with a teenager working various shifts at a summer job, some of those same leftovers get snagged on the way out the door or devoured upon returning home. So a dish like this is absolutely perfect.

Some notes about how this recipe can be tweaked. Instead of making the seasoning from scratch, you can use a couple tablespoons of your favorite Cajun seasoning. You can also use leftover diced chicken - toss with the season and give it a short warm up in the skillet instead of a cook from scratch thing. I love using fresh spinach and tomatoes in this because I think the flavor they impart this time of the year is nothing less than stunning. That said, thawed spinach and canned tomatoes could also be substituted or you could use a mix of other vegetables you have on hand.

This creamy chicken wants to be served over something. What's the something? Try mashed or roasted potatoes. Or a spicy rice pilaf. Or your favorite pasta. Heck, you could top a pizza with it and have Cajun Chicken Pizza with or without cheese over the top. Figure out what you love and do that!