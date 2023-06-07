One pan meals bring me joy. And there's even more joy when they are absolutely bursting with flavor and can be on the table in less than an hour. That's exactly where this One Pan Lemon Florentine Chicken & Rice comes in. Beyond being a fantastic meal that leaves you with little cleanup, it's also one of those dishes that really shines when warmed for leftovers a day or two later, so feel free to make a double batch to plan for that.

If you aren't wanting to use wine, feel free to use additional chicken broth or, if you want yours tangier, lemon juice. If you want this dish to be creamier, you can stick to two cups of chicken broth and add a quarter cup of heavy cream. If you don't have shallots, finely minced onion will also do. And if you want to use boneless, skinless chicken breasts instead of thighs, go for it. You might not need to cook them as long since they can dry out much more easily than thighs.

A nice salad or steamed seasonal vegetables are a lovely accompaniment to this simple dish. Add a glass of chilled white wine and you are ready to sit down and enjoy a delicious, elegant meal that didn't take all day or have you cleaning up a bunch after it's done. Enjoy!