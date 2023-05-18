Sizzling Salmon and Asparagus

Salmon is one of my favorite dinner options. It's fast, easy, and healthy … but more than any of those things, it's absolutely delicious! And when I'm making it in price, I love sautéing fresh asparagus alongside it. In about a half hour, dinner can be on the table and I can be relishing the freshness of the season.

I like adding just a little butter to the asparagus before plating it because it adds a lot of flavor and helps the bright green of the dish pop. You can omit it if you'd like, of course. And because I like a little heat, I use Penzeys Outrage of Love - a pepper blend featuring a bit of fiery red pepper. It gives it a lot of oomph … but a lemon pepper seasoning would also work nicely if you aren't looking for extra heat.

I served this dish alongside a simple salad of spinach, green onions, shredded carrots, and sliced tomatoes. And, since I'd made them too, a single Chèvre Phyllo Packet got sliced in half and drizzled with hot honey. It was the perfect decadent treat to make this a perfect plate. Then I added a few fried onions to the top of the salmon and poured a glass of chilled white wine and called it dinner. Yum!