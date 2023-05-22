Korean BBQ Pork Tacos
As our weather becomes more reliably nice, I often turn to Korean BBQ as a way to fire up the grill for cooking. However, sometimes Mother Nature decides that's not what's happening after all and thunderstorms and hail grace my backyard. But, as you'll see below, Korean BBQ is versatile as well as delicious. In this case, a lean pork loin that's been marinated for at least 20 minutes (but longer is better) finds a hot pan and sears itself into perfection. Add some zucchini to the pan and tuck the results into street taco tortillas and enjoy!
The key here is to assemble a fun blend of flavors in the marinade. Sometimes I use various hot sauces instead of the mustard. I always opt for something spicy, but if you aren't a fan, a milder mustard or even a bit of honey-sweetened ketchup can be nice. Find a version you like and write it down! You'll be giving everything from pork and beef to chicken and shrimp in this flavor king.
As pictured here, I served my Korean BBQ Pork in tacos, but you can serve it over rice, toss it with stir-fried noodles, or tuck it into lettuce wraps. If you are looking for extra crunch, coarsely shredded carrots and radish or chopped peppers are excellent choices too. And, of course, if the weather cooperates, fire up that grill and cook your Korean BBQ over a flame!
- 1 tablespoon sesame oil
- ½ cup hoisin sauce
- 3 tablespoons mustard
- 2 tablespoons soy sauce
- 1 tablespoon rice vinegar
- 2 teaspoons garlic powder
- 1 ½ pounds pounds boneless pork loin
- 1 small zucchini, halved and sliced into half-coins
- Street taco tortillas
- ¼ cup fried shallots or onions
Whisk together bbq sauce ingredients (hoisin sauce through garlic powder) in a small bowl. Slice the pork loin into bite-sized pieces. Toss the meat with the bbq sauce and marinate for at least 20 minutes and up to 24 hours.
Add the pork to a hot nonstick skillet. Sauté for 7 minutes, stirring frequently, until all the pork is surface browned. Add the zucchini to the pan and continue sautéing for 6-8 minutes until the zucchini is crisp-tender.
Assemble the tacos by filling tortillas with the pork and zucchini. Sprinkle the top of the meat mixture with fried shallots or onions and serve.
- Yields: 6 servings
- Preparation Time: 30 minutes plus marinating time (can vary)
