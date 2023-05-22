Korean BBQ Pork Tacos

As our weather becomes more reliably nice, I often turn to Korean BBQ as a way to fire up the grill for cooking. However, sometimes Mother Nature decides that's not what's happening after all and thunderstorms and hail grace my backyard. But, as you'll see below, Korean BBQ is versatile as well as delicious. In this case, a lean pork loin that's been marinated for at least 20 minutes (but longer is better) finds a hot pan and sears itself into perfection. Add some zucchini to the pan and tuck the results into street taco tortillas and enjoy!

The key here is to assemble a fun blend of flavors in the marinade. Sometimes I use various hot sauces instead of the mustard. I always opt for something spicy, but if you aren't a fan, a milder mustard or even a bit of honey-sweetened ketchup can be nice. Find a version you like and write it down! You'll be giving everything from pork and beef to chicken and shrimp in this flavor king.

As pictured here, I served my Korean BBQ Pork in tacos, but you can serve it over rice, toss it with stir-fried noodles, or tuck it into lettuce wraps. If you are looking for extra crunch, coarsely shredded carrots and radish or chopped peppers are excellent choices too. And, of course, if the weather cooperates, fire up that grill and cook your Korean BBQ over a flame!