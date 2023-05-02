Ham and Cheese Muffins
On the weekend, I will sometimes treat myself to a ham and cheese omelet and delight in how it checks so many boxes: ham, cheese, a little garlic and onion together in a warm and fragrant package that simply satisfies. But there are a lot more weekday mornings than weekend ones - so I try to capture some of that ham and cheese omelet energy … in a muffin.
Packed with lots of flavor, protein, and carbs for starting your day, these muffins can be made ahead, frozen, and either thawed in the refrigerator overnight or popped into the microwave straight from the freezer for 30 seconds before you head out the door. No more excuses for skipping breakfast! You can, of course, use different cheeses and opt for a different selection of seasonings than indicated below … these are just my favorites.
These muffins almost always make up a quick and easy breakfast for me and my family, but they are also lovely on a brunch buffet or tucked into a breakfast in bed basket featuring fresh fruit, a cup of yogurt with granola and honey, and a perfect cup of coffee. Not that I'm dropping hints! (I'm dropping hints.)
- ¼ cup onion flakes
- 2 cups flour
- 1 tablespoon baking powder
- 1 teaspoon salt
- ¼ teaspoon ground red pepper - I used chipotle pepper
- ½ teaspoon garlic powder
- 2 eggs
- 2 T. butter, melted
- 1 cup milk
- 1 teaspoon grainy mustard
- 1 cup diced ham
- 1 cup shredded sharp cheddar cheese
Preheat the oven to 375°F and lightly grease or fill 12 muffin cups with paper liners; set aside.
In a bowl, combine the onion flakes, flour, baking powder, salt, pepper, and garlic powder.
In another bowl, combine the eggs, melted butter, milk, and mustard. Add the ham and cheese.
Stir the wet mixture into the dry mixture until just moistened.
Spoon the batter into the prepared muffin pans and bake in the preheated oven for 25-30 minutes.
- Yields: 12 muffins
- Preparation Time: 40 minutes
