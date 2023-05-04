Chicken Taco Flatbread Pizza
I often have premade flatbreads and/or naan in my freezer for a quick thin crust pizza foundation. And while you can make whatever you're craving the crown of a pizza like that, one of my favorites is a spicy chipotle chicken taco variety that always gets rave reviews from those around my table. And it only takes about a half hour to have them on the table from start to finish.
If you have a favorite taco seasoning, you can substitute about 4 teaspoons of that for the mix described below. I like this mix because it combines smoked paprika and chipotle chili powder with many other more common taco seasoning ingredients, but you can save a bit of time by either mixing it in advance (and making a big batch that you keep in a bottle in your spice cabinet) or using a blend you already have on hand. The fresh toppings in particular can be tweaked as well. Avocado, chopped cilantro, hot sauce, sliced jalapeños, and more are all options. Make it your own.
I like to have a cold beer and some chips and salsa with this fun pizza. I once had it as part of a Tex-Mex potluck and it pairs very well with taco eggrolls served alongside guacamole. Just saying. Find your bliss and eat it!
- 1 teaspoon garlic powder
- 1 teaspoon salt
- ½ teaspoon chili powder
- ½ teaspoon ground cumin
- ½ teaspoon onion powder
- ¼ teaspoon chipotle chili powder
- ¼ teaspoon smoked paprika
- ⅛ teaspoon black pepper
- 1 (15 oz.) can black beans, rinsed and drained
- 1 cup tomato sauce
- 12 oz. chicken breasts, diced
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
- 2 premade rectangular flatbreads (or 3-4 pieces of naan)
- 2 tablespoons mild diced green chilies
- ½ cup shredded Pepper Jack cheese
- ½ cup sliced black olives
- Chopped tomatoes
- Shredded lettuce
- 1-2 green onions, sliced thinly
Mix together all of the seasonings (garlic powder through black pepper) in a medium bowl. Remove 2 teaspoons of the spice mix and add to medium saucepan along with the black beans, tomato sauce and green chilies. Simmer gently for 5 minutes, stirring occasionally.
Meanwhile, toss the diced chicken with the remaining spices until evenly coated. Heat the olive oil over medium high heat. Add the chicken and cook through.
Heat the oven to 375° F. Place the flatbreads on cookie sheets and bake for 2 minutes.
Remove the flatbreads and top with the Tomato Black Bean Sauce followed by the chicken, cheese, and black olives. Bake for 4 more minutes or until the cheese is melted. Garnish the pizzas with the tomatoes, lettuce, and green onions. Slice and serve immediately.
- Yields: 4-6 servings
- Preparation Time: 30 minutes
