Chicken Taco Flatbread Pizza

I often have premade flatbreads and/or naan in my freezer for a quick thin crust pizza foundation. And while you can make whatever you're craving the crown of a pizza like that, one of my favorites is a spicy chipotle chicken taco variety that always gets rave reviews from those around my table. And it only takes about a half hour to have them on the table from start to finish.

If you have a favorite taco seasoning, you can substitute about 4 teaspoons of that for the mix described below. I like this mix because it combines smoked paprika and chipotle chili powder with many other more common taco seasoning ingredients, but you can save a bit of time by either mixing it in advance (and making a big batch that you keep in a bottle in your spice cabinet) or using a blend you already have on hand. The fresh toppings in particular can be tweaked as well. Avocado, chopped cilantro, hot sauce, sliced jalapeños, and more are all options. Make it your own.

I like to have a cold beer and some chips and salsa with this fun pizza. I once had it as part of a Tex-Mex potluck and it pairs very well with taco eggrolls served alongside guacamole. Just saying. Find your bliss and eat it!