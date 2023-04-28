Creamy Pierogi Casserole
Pierogies - or dumplings filled with all manner of fillings hailing from Central and Eastern Europe - are downright yummy by themselves, but I love layering them with a good sauce, some fresh veggies, and a bit of cheese to make a super easy casserole that's comfort food at its finest. What's more, it only involves about 20 minutes of hands on prep time so you have extra time to assemble sides or just find a place to enjoy the warming weather with a nice glass of wine.
I like potato filled pierogies, but you can use whichever versions you prefer or are available in your area. This isn't the dish for homemade pierogies. If you have those, enjoy them in a more traditional fashion by boiling and topping them lightly. This is a casserole and frozen is what you're looking for. I like a tangy sour cream sauce that pairs beautifully with potato, but you can use any bottled, leftover, or homemade sauce that floats your boat or covers your dumpling! And the selection of veggies I chose were based on being fresh and in my refrigerator. Feel free to let your choices be determined in a similar fashion.
While the casserole bakes, feel free to toss together a light salad, sauté a bit of fresh asparagus, or slice some fruit to serve alongside this hearty dish. Then find a glass of chilled white wine and enjoy the promise of comfort food and a slice of time to yourself!
- Cooking spray
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
- 2 cloves garlic, minced
- ½ cup sour cream
- ½ cup milk
- ½ cup chicken broth
- 1 tsp. cornstarch mixed with 2 tsp. cold water
- 1 package (16 oz.) frozen pierogies
- 4 green onions, chopped
- 4 oz. cherry tomatoes, halved
- 1 cup shredded cheddar cheese
Preheat the oven to 375°F. Coat a 9 x 7-inch baking dish with nonstick cooking spray, set aside.
In a large skillet over medium-high heat, sauté the garlic in the olive oil until fragrant, about 5 minutes.
Stir in the sour cream, milk, and chicken broth; bring to a boil. Reduce heat to medium-low and add the cornstarch slurry. Mix constantly until the sauce thickens. Remove from the heat.
Spread half of the sauce along the bottom of the baking dish. Arrange the pierogies over the top, shingling them to fit if necessary.
Sprinkle the green onions and cherry tomatoes over the pierogies. Spread the remaining sauce over the top, making sure all the pierogies are coated. Sprinkle the top of the casserole with the cheddar cheese.
Bake for 30 for 40 minutes until the top is golden brown and the sauce is bubbling around the sides of the dish. Let the casserole cool for 4 to 5 minutes before serving.
- Yields: 4-6 servings
- Preparation Time: About 1 hour
