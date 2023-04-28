Creamy Pierogi Casserole

Pierogies - or dumplings filled with all manner of fillings hailing from Central and Eastern Europe - are downright yummy by themselves, but I love layering them with a good sauce, some fresh veggies, and a bit of cheese to make a super easy casserole that's comfort food at its finest. What's more, it only involves about 20 minutes of hands on prep time so you have extra time to assemble sides or just find a place to enjoy the warming weather with a nice glass of wine.

I like potato filled pierogies, but you can use whichever versions you prefer or are available in your area. This isn't the dish for homemade pierogies. If you have those, enjoy them in a more traditional fashion by boiling and topping them lightly. This is a casserole and frozen is what you're looking for. I like a tangy sour cream sauce that pairs beautifully with potato, but you can use any bottled, leftover, or homemade sauce that floats your boat or covers your dumpling! And the selection of veggies I chose were based on being fresh and in my refrigerator. Feel free to let your choices be determined in a similar fashion.

While the casserole bakes, feel free to toss together a light salad, sauté a bit of fresh asparagus, or slice some fruit to serve alongside this hearty dish. Then find a glass of chilled white wine and enjoy the promise of comfort food and a slice of time to yourself!