I might be able to feed my child chicken and pasta every day. I shouldn't do that, but I don't think I'd get complaints. So while there will be variety in our menus, this easy Chicken Florentine recipe is a favorite in my house and I thought I should share it for anyone else out there who loves chicken and pasta. And spinach and cheese. And cream and garlic. You get the idea.

If you have a little more time, you can use boneless skinless chicken thighs in this recipe and cook it a bit longer. If you only have about a half hour, use chicken cutlets and slice them into strips before cooking. You can use frozen, thawed spinach that you've squeezed dry, but I really like the fresh baby spinach in this recipe. If you want to use some dry white wine, add about a half cup with the chicken broth and reduce that amount by a half cup. If you add wine, omit the lemon juice at the end.

This could be a meal on its own, but I like having a fresh salad alongside and maybe some breadsticks for sopping up the creamy sauce when you've gobbled up all the chicken and pasta. Oh - and a glass of chilled wine is a nice idea too!