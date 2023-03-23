Turkey Bacon Ranch Cast Iron Pizza

1 round of pizza dough (this can be store-bought or homemade - I made mine in my bread machine)

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 cup heavy cream

2 tablespoons Ranch seasoning

2 cloves garlic, minced

¼ cup grated Parmesan cheese

1 ½ cups coarsely chopped cooked turkey

4 thick cut slices of bacon, cooked and crumbled

2 green onions, sliced thinly

Seasoning adjustments - garlic powder, salt, black pepper, red pepper flake, Italian seasoning, etc.

1 ½ cups shredded cheese - mozzarella is king, but I rather love a good sharp white cheddar

1 plum tomato, chopped

Make sure your pizza dough is at room temperature or slightly warm. Preheat the oven to 550°F. You can preheat later, but bear in mind that it takes a bit of time for most ovens to reach that temperature.

Pour the olive oil into a cast iron skillet. Rotate the skillet to fully cover the bottom of the skillet. Place the round of pizza dough in the pan and press lightly to cover the bottom of the skillet; cover with plastic wrap while you prepare the toppings.

Whisk the heavy cream and Ranch seasoning together in a small saucepan over medium-high heat until just simmering. Add the garlic and Parmesan cheese and continue whisking until the cheese is fully melted and the sauce is thickened. You can complete this step up to 24 hours in advance - just refrigerate the sauce after assembling.

Remove the plastic wrap from the cast iron skillet and, using your fingers, gently press into the dough to make little divots in the dough and extend the dough at least 1 ½ inches up the side of the skillet. Add the sauce and spread evenly over the crust. Add the turkey, about half of the bacon, and about half of the green onions. Make any seasoning adjustments before adding the shredded cheese and then add the remaining bacon and green onions.

Bake the pizza in the preheated oven for 10-15 minutes or until the crust is crisp and the cheese is perfectly melted. If you find that the bottom of the pizza is not crisp enough, you can put the hot skillet (use oven mitts!) on a stovetop burner over medium heat to crisp it a bit more. A few minutes ought to do it. Add the chopped tomatoes to the top of the hot pizza and allow it to cool another 10-15 minutes before slicing into 8 slices.