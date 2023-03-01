Mediterranean Pull Apart Bread
This fun pull apart bread gets special requests when I'm gathering with family and friends alike. And there is no question why this happens. Tender chunks of seasoned bread are nestled around fillings including everything from spinach and artichokes to sun-dried tomatoes and black olives. And it's all held together with not one, but two kinds of flavorful cheese!
One of the things I love most about this dish is how much you can mix and match fillings. I've tweaked this to be a pizza-themed pull apart bread by using chopped pepperoni, onion, sun-dried tomatoes, olives, mozzarella cheese, and parmesan. I've made a taco version with chopped chicken taco meat, sun-dried tomatoes, sliced jalapeños, chopped green onions, sliced black olives, and shredded taco cheese (about a cup and a half). You get the idea. You may have noticed that I am a fan of using sun-dried tomatoes in this. The flavor can't be beat and I find fresh tomatoes are a little too watery in it. Oh - and do contemplate dipping sauces for this. It's not required, but plays very well with everything from marinara to blue cheese dressing!
One thing I love doing with this one when bring it to a potluck or picnic or tailgate party, is leaving it in the bundt pan and flipping it onto a serving plate when I get to my destination. Lots of ooohs and aaahs and easy traveling. This bread is particularly popular with kids and serving it outside means no cleanup! However you choose to serve it, enjoy!
Mediterranean Pull Apart Bread
- 2 (16-oz.) cans jumbo refrigerated buttermilk biscuits
- ¼ cup butter, melted
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
- 2 teaspoons dried oregano
- 2 teaspoons minced garlic
- 8 oz. shredded cheese - I used white cheddar
- ¼ cup chopped fresh spinach
- 1 (14.5-oz.) can artichoke hearts, chopped
- ¼ cup chopped black olives
- ½ cup chopped sun-dried tomatoes
- ½ cup crumbled goat or feta cheese
- 2 cups tomato sauce - optional
Preheat the oven to 350°F.
Open the biscuit cans and cut each biscuit into 4 quarters; place the dough in large bowl. Add the melted butter, olive oil, oregano, and minced garlic; stir until well combined.
Spray a bundt or tube pan generously with nonstick baking spray.
Using a medium bowl, add the shredded cheese, spinach, artichoke hearts, Kalamata olives, sun-dried tomatoes, and goat or feta cheese; stir until well combined.
Transfer ¼ of the buttered dough pieces into the prepared baking pan. Sprinkle ¼ of the toppings mixture on top of the dough. Repeat this process with the remaining dough and fillings mixture.
Tent the top of the pan with foil and bake for 40 minutes. Remove the foil and continue baking for 10-15 minutes, or until the top is golden brown.
Allow the pull apart bread to cool in the pan for 10-15 minutes before inverting it onto a serving plate. Serve with tomato sauce, for dipping, if desired.
- Yields: 6-8 servings
- Preparation Time: 90 minutes
- Log in to post comments
- Log in to post comments