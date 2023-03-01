Mediterranean Pull Apart Bread

This fun pull apart bread gets special requests when I'm gathering with family and friends alike. And there is no question why this happens. Tender chunks of seasoned bread are nestled around fillings including everything from spinach and artichokes to sun-dried tomatoes and black olives. And it's all held together with not one, but two kinds of flavorful cheese!

One of the things I love most about this dish is how much you can mix and match fillings. I've tweaked this to be a pizza-themed pull apart bread by using chopped pepperoni, onion, sun-dried tomatoes, olives, mozzarella cheese, and parmesan. I've made a taco version with chopped chicken taco meat, sun-dried tomatoes, sliced jalapeños, chopped green onions, sliced black olives, and shredded taco cheese (about a cup and a half). You get the idea. You may have noticed that I am a fan of using sun-dried tomatoes in this. The flavor can't be beat and I find fresh tomatoes are a little too watery in it. Oh - and do contemplate dipping sauces for this. It's not required, but plays very well with everything from marinara to blue cheese dressing!

One thing I love doing with this one when bring it to a potluck or picnic or tailgate party, is leaving it in the bundt pan and flipping it onto a serving plate when I get to my destination. Lots of ooohs and aaahs and easy traveling. This bread is particularly popular with kids and serving it outside means no cleanup! However you choose to serve it, enjoy!