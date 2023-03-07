Creamy Parsnip and Ham Soup

Early March sees a battle for dominance happening between the seasons in Wisconsin. Sure, it's still technically winter, but spring has a tendency to be impatient and we'll see a warm day or two followed by the better part of a week spent battling snow, ice, and wind. For those moments, I bring you a week of soup. Warm, comforting soup that is easy to make and nourishing to enjoy. Whether you are digging into a big bowl with a few crackers or enjoying a cup alongside your favorite sandwich, they are just what we all need this time of the year.

This time around, a cream-infused roasted vegetable bisque gets the addition of diced ham to give it an extra dose of heartiness. You can, of course, omit the ham and use vegetable stock for a vegetarian version of this soup. I just find that I'm looking for a bit more these days. Maybe I'm just anticipating the gardening in my future! If you don't have parsnips, you could use potatoes or Jerusalem artichokes. I really love the velvety texture the roasted parsnips bring to the bowl.

Whether you are pairing a cup with a sandwich or a salad or topping a big bowl with cheese and kettle chips, this hearty soup will have you contemplating another bowl. And hey, like so very many soups, it makes excellent leftovers too, so feel free to make extra with that in mind.