Bacon, Spinach & Sun Dried Tomato Croissant Casserole
I love a decadent brunch, but sometimes I'm also wanting to be lazy and sit in my favorite chair with a cup of coffee and the dog when morning rolls around. And morning casseroles are made for just that. Whether you make them the night before and tuck them into the fridge before it's time to bake them or you put them together in the morning, they are quick to assemble and give you the better part of an hour to enjoy before brunch is ready.
As you might have guessed, this savory bread pudding type dish is very tweakable. In fact, the filling can be entirely changed to suit your tastes or what's in your kitchen. Think of it a little like you would assembling an omelet or a quiche. This is a suggestion rather than a rule. But do yourself a favor and stick with the croissant foundation. It's so decadent, you'll feel like it's a special occasion. And feel free to buy the bakery's day old croissants for this. You want that light and airy texture, but pastries that are not at the peak of freshness do just perfectly in this dish.
You can just pour coffee and juice and dig into the casserole if you'd like. Fresh fruit, muffins, or the like also pair well with it. Just remember that this is a dish meant to give you a relaxing morning, so keep it simple and enjoy that time instead of filling it with side dishes this morning star doesn't really need. Good morning!
- Cooking spray
- 4 slices thick cut bacon, fried and crumbled
- ⅓ cup diced sun dried tomatoes in oil
- 1 cup baby spinach, coarsely chopped
- 2 tablespoons sliced green onions
- 4 large croissants, sliced thinly into roundish sections
- 1-2 cups shredded cheese - I used a combination of mozzarella and sharp cheddar
- 4 large eggs
- ½ cup heavy cream
Preheat the oven to 400° F. Spray a 9x7-inch baking dish (or similar capacity baking dish) with cooking spray; set aside
Combine the cooked bacon, sun dried tomatoes, chopped spinach, and green onions to form a filling; set aside.
Arrange half of the croissant slices in the bottom of the baking dish, trying to cover the bottom of the dish as fully as possible. Sprinkle the filling evenly over the layer of croissant slices and then arrange the rest of the croissant slices over the filling. Sprinkle the top of the last croissant layer evenly with shredded cheese.
Whisk the eggs and the heavy cream together to form a custard and carefully pour the custard over the ingredients in the baking dish. Press lightly with a spatula to make sure all of the croissant pieces get fully coated with the custard mixture.
Bake the casserole for 40-50 minutes or until the egg is set and the cheese is melted and bubbly. Cool for 5 minutes before serving.
- Yields: 4-6 servings
- Preparation Time: About an hour
