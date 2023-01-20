Weeknight Shorts: Chicken in Lemon Dill Sauce

January is an excellent time for quick meals that are also warm, comforting, and filling. You'll need it after coming in from shoveling … well, everything. At least, that's my current reality. And if I could have dinner on the table a half an hour later and it looked like this, I'd be smiling from ear to ear.

The combination of lemon, dill, butter, and cream make for a sauce that's simply out of this world. Add in the fact that the chicken is a lightly breaded, slightly crisp seasoned sort and you're really talking a lot of flavor and fantastic textures. Plus, it's all ready in about a half hour. What's not to love?

I tend to put on rice in my Instant Pot, start air frying some potatoes, or boiling some pasta when I start cooking and it's ready to serve when the chicken's done. I toss together a salad while the chicken is finishing its final simmer. And then … well, yum!