Weeknight Shorts: Chicken in Lemon Dill Sauce

January is an excellent time for quick meals that are also warm, comforting, and filling. You'll need it after coming in from shoveling … well, everything. At least, that's my current reality. And if I could have dinner on the table a half an hour later and it looked like this, I'd be smiling from ear to ear.

The combination of lemon, dill, butter, and cream make for a sauce that's simply out of this world. Add in the fact that the chicken is a lightly breaded, slightly crisp seasoned sort and you're really talking a lot of flavor and fantastic textures. Plus, it's all ready in about a half hour. What's not to love?

I tend to put on rice in my Instant Pot, start air frying some potatoes, or boiling some pasta when I start cooking and it's ready to serve when the chicken's done. I toss together a salad while the chicken is finishing its final simmer. And then … well, yum!

Chicken in Lemon Dill Sauce

  • ⅓ cup cornstarch
  • 2 teaspoons seasoned salt
  • 2 tablespoons canola oil or other frying oil
  • 1 pound boneless skinless chicken thighs
  • ½ cup chicken broth
  • 1 tablespoon salted butter
  • ½ cup heavy cream
  • 1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice
  • ⅛ teaspoon black pepper
  • 2 teaspoons dried dill

Combine the cornstarch and seasoned salt in a shallow pie plate or similar vessel.

Heat the oil in a large sauté or frying pan over medium-high heat.

Dredge the chicken thighs in the seasoned cornstarch mixture. Shake off any of the excess before gently adding each piece to the hot oil.

Brown the chicken for 4-5 minutes on each side.

Transfer the chicken to a plate. It will not be fully cooked, but will finish later in the sauce.

Turn the heat down to medium-low. Add the chicken broth to the pan and scrape any tiny bits from cooking the chicken.

Add the butter, cream, lemon juice, black pepper, and dill to the pan; stir to combine.

Return the chicken pieces to the pan with the lemon dill sauce. Continue cooking until the chicken reaches an internal temperature of 165°F, about 8-10 minutes.

Turn off the heat and remove the pan from the stove. Baste chicken to coat with the sauce. Serve over rice, pasta, or potatoes.

  • Yields: 4 servings
  • Preparation Time: 30 minutes

