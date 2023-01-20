Weeknight Shorts: Chicken in Lemon Dill Sauce
January is an excellent time for quick meals that are also warm, comforting, and filling. You'll need it after coming in from shoveling … well, everything. At least, that's my current reality. And if I could have dinner on the table a half an hour later and it looked like this, I'd be smiling from ear to ear.
The combination of lemon, dill, butter, and cream make for a sauce that's simply out of this world. Add in the fact that the chicken is a lightly breaded, slightly crisp seasoned sort and you're really talking a lot of flavor and fantastic textures. Plus, it's all ready in about a half hour. What's not to love?
I tend to put on rice in my Instant Pot, start air frying some potatoes, or boiling some pasta when I start cooking and it's ready to serve when the chicken's done. I toss together a salad while the chicken is finishing its final simmer. And then … well, yum!
Chicken in Lemon Dill Sauce
- ⅓ cup cornstarch
- 2 teaspoons seasoned salt
- 2 tablespoons canola oil or other frying oil
- 1 pound boneless skinless chicken thighs
- ½ cup chicken broth
- 1 tablespoon salted butter
- ½ cup heavy cream
- 1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice
- ⅛ teaspoon black pepper
- 2 teaspoons dried dill
Combine the cornstarch and seasoned salt in a shallow pie plate or similar vessel.
Heat the oil in a large sauté or frying pan over medium-high heat.
Dredge the chicken thighs in the seasoned cornstarch mixture. Shake off any of the excess before gently adding each piece to the hot oil.
Brown the chicken for 4-5 minutes on each side.
Transfer the chicken to a plate. It will not be fully cooked, but will finish later in the sauce.
Turn the heat down to medium-low. Add the chicken broth to the pan and scrape any tiny bits from cooking the chicken.
Add the butter, cream, lemon juice, black pepper, and dill to the pan; stir to combine.
Return the chicken pieces to the pan with the lemon dill sauce. Continue cooking until the chicken reaches an internal temperature of 165°F, about 8-10 minutes.
Turn off the heat and remove the pan from the stove. Baste chicken to coat with the sauce. Serve over rice, pasta, or potatoes.
- Yields: 4 servings
- Preparation Time: 30 minutes
