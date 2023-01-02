Roasted Sweet Potato & Golden Beet Salad

Happy New Year! If you are like many people, the festivities of the holidays may have left you with a few extra pounds and a feeling of lethargy you'd like to send packing. That said, in winter, eating healthy often feels like a chore. Cold weather steers us toward toasty comfort food and sometimes even finding fresh produce can be a challenge. So why not take baby steps with a bright and colorful salad featuring winter roasted vegetables, a bit of crumbled blue cheese, and some roasted sunflowers? The result is healthy fare dressed in a bit of warmth, some tangy, creamy cheese, and a little salty crunch. What's not to love?

The vegetables called for in this salad come from what I had on hand and what would bring some bright color to my plate. Feel free to choose others, but steer clear or just regular spuds. Sweet potatoes are nutritional powerhouses and roast up beautifully for a dish like this. I had golden beets on hand, but red beets or candy cane turnips would also be quite pretty. Red onion is super tasty and downright pretty in a dish like this. You can, of course, skip the cheese and seeds, but try to find some fun addition to add texture and a pop of flavor to this one. Even a little crumbled, crisp bacon will do the trick.

I love serving this salad alongside seared salmon or roasted pork tenderloin. Both are lean sources of protein that will round out this meal in a way that won't have you focusing on how healthy your meal is. Instead, you'll be busy licking your plate clean! Healthy eating just got easier.